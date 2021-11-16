White House Trashes Poll Showing Build Back Better Agenda Is Unpopular 

Wendell Husebø

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates on Tuesday trashed a poll showing the “Build Back Better” agenda to be massively unpopular in battleground districts throughout the nation.

Bates took aim at the partisan organization that published the damaging poll by suggesting the organization was not capable of accurately sampling respondents.

Bates, however, did not mention his own opinion of the poll may be biased. Bates is employed by the author of the Build Back Better agenda, President Joe Biden.

“Maybe Fox Business has a poll on how they have better coverage than Reuters, or maybe Little Caesars has a poll on how they’ve got the best pizza in America,” Bates was quoted stating.

The poll was published by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which revealed only 39 percent of voters in battleground districts support Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. While 46 percent oppose the agenda, among independents, 49 percent oppose the package while only 31 percent support it.

Bates’ criticism of the poll comes as Biden traveled to New Hampshire on Tuesday to tout the so-called “infrastructure” bill signed into law Monday. Biden has suggested the legislation will not increase inflation, though the bill is worth $1.2 trillion.

Upon arriving in New Hampshire, Biden was cooly received by scant applause. The president hobbled over a bridge to reach the podium, in which time a small number of claps occurred during many awkward seconds:

While speaking about his Build Back Better agenda, Biden pressed the wealthy to pay their fair share. He also claimed American workers making “less than $400,000 will not pay a single, solitary extra penny in federal taxes.”

The Republican National Committee War Room fact checked Biden’s statement as false. “This is a lie,” the War Room said. “30% of middle class families will be paying more.”

