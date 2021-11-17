The majority of registered voters believe President Joe Biden is untrustworthy, dishonest, and incapable of leading the nation, a Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed Wednesday.

A majority of 51 percent believe their president is untrustworthy while only 43 percent believe Biden can be trusted. Moreover, a majority of 51 percent think Biden is dishonest as only 44 percent believe Biden tells the truth.

Asked whether Biden keeps his promises, a majority of 52 percent said Biden breaks his promises with 39 percent alleging he keeps his promises.

A majority of 56 percent also say Biden is a weak leader. Thirty-eight percent said he is a strong leader.

When respondents were asked if Biden is capable of leading the country, a majority of 53 percent said he is not capable and 41 percent said he is. A majority of respondents also said Biden is not energetic (60 to 34 percent) while a similar majority asserts Biden is not a clear communicator (57 to 37 percent). A majority of voters don’t want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024 and believe he should instead make way for another candidate, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Tuesday. https://t.co/NVKGvlA1vF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 16, 2021

The poll additionally asked whether Biden was mentally fit and healthy to be the president. Forty-eight percent said Biden is not mentally fit and 46 percent said he is. Just 40 percent said Biden is in good health while 50 percent did not believe so.

According to Politico, voters believed Biden was mentally fit by a 21 point margin in November of 2021. Voters also believed last year that Biden was in good health by 19 point margin.

The terrible poll comes as the United States has felt the impact of the president’s policies. For instance, inflation is at a thirty-year high. CNBC reported October 31 that, “Inflation notches a fresh 30-year high as measured by the Fed’s favorite gauge.”

The poll sampled 1998 registered voters between November 13-15. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.