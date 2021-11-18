Republicans rallied around House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Thursday night as he spoke on the House floor for nearly three hours before a full vote on the Build Back Better bill.

McCarthy’s lengthy speech is unusual because House leaders are only supposed to speak for one minute during these debates. However, the House grants deference to leaders on the floor.

“This is the type of speech, vote, moment, and political prospects that will probably make a few more House Democrats decide to retire,” said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). “The House of Representatives will soon flip and there will be no more gavels for Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and Waters.”

“[email protected] is bringing it on the floor right now,” tweeted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

“Thank you @GOPLeader for fighting relentlessly against Speaker Pelosi’s massive spending spree & standing up for hardworking Americans & Iowans who don’t want to fund this radical agenda,” said Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA).

“Coming up on 2 hours of straight fire from @GOPLeader. We are in the fight of our life tonight. It’s time we all say hell no to Biden’s #BuildBackBroke agenda,” Rep. Kat Cammack tweeted.

“This is the kind of leadership America wants! Way to go for the throat of the issue @GOPLeader This is your finest moment,” said Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

“We must do everything we can to stop this bill. Go all night @GOPLeader,” said Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI).

“Reckless doesn’t even begin to describe the Democrats’ social spending bill. @GOPLeader is right, this legislation will go down in history as a dangerous misuse of taxpayer dollars,” Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) said.

The last time a House leader spoke longer than the allotted one minute was in 2018 when Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke for eight hours on immigration policy.