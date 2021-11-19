The left melted down on Friday after Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent of murdering two white men and attempting to murder another white man.

It should be noted that before the verdict, President Joe Biden referred to Rittenhouse as a white supremacist on the campaign trail while the media spun the case to be about race.

Black Lives Matter tweeted the verdict is “meant to protect and uphold white supremacy”:

Reminder: the system is working exactly as it is meant to. The system was always meant to protect and uphold white supremacy. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 19, 2021

LeVar Burton tweeted there are two forms of justice in America:

Tell me again there are not two kinds justice in America! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 19, 2021

A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee adviser tweeted there was no justice and there will be no peace:

no justice, no peace. — Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) November 19, 2021

Wajahat Ali tweeted the verdict is “painful.” In a separate tweet, he suggested, “It’s good to be a white murderer”:

Knew it was going to happen but still painful. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 19, 2021

It's good to be a white murderer. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 19, 2021

Former ESPN anchor and now writer for the Atlantic suggested that outrage is appropriate in consideration of the innocent verdict:

Nobody is surprised, but that doesn’t mean outrage isn’t appropriate. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 19, 2021

The Public Citizen organization suggested the verdict was decided by race, as Rittenhouse killed two white men:

Travyon Martin was an unarmed 17-year-old kid. He was killed carrying a bag of skittles. The right-wing called him a threat. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 years old and armed. He shot and killed 2 people with an AR-15. The right-wing calls him a hero. pic.twitter.com/JursSJFT7j — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) November 19, 2021

Occupy Democrats organization complained Rittenhouse will “walk free” from defending himself during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots:

BREAKING: The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial finds him NOT GUILTY on all counts after he killed two men and injured a third with an AR-15 — meaning he will walk free as if nothing ever happened. RT IF YOU THINK THIS IS NOT JUSTICE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 19, 2021

MSNBC contributor Julian Castro suggested that if Rittenhouse was “Black he would have been found guilty”:

You know damn well that if Kyle Rittenhouse were Black he would have been found guilty in a heartbeat—or shot dead by cops on the scene. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 19, 2021

Keith Boykin said the verdict only shows that “white people can break the law… and get away with it”:

I knew it. Kyle Rittenhouse is proof that white people can still break the law, carry illegal weapons, shoot and kill people, and get away with it in America by shedding tears and claiming self-defense. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2021

Matthew Cortland tweeted the verdict serves as “permission to white supremacists” and “has, once again, endorsed domestic terrorism”:

The criminal system has, once again, endorsed domestic terrorism. While this verdict doesn't have precedential value in the same way a SCOTUS decision does, it will absolutely serve as permission to white supremacist domestic terrorists. — Matthew Cortland (@mattbc) November 19, 2021

MSNBC anchor blamed the judge for the jurors’ verdict:

In the Rittenhouse case, the 13th juror was the judge. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) tweeted that “white tears can still forestall justice” and that our justice “system is terribly broken”:

Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice. A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken. https://t.co/3FKF4c4R3t — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021

President of the National Education Association said the verdict “threatens the safety of all of us”:

Regardless of race or place, we all want to live without fearing for our lives or those of our loved ones. Today, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse failed to hold him accountable for his deadly actions, threatening the safety of all of us. — Becky Pringle (@BeckyPringle) November 19, 2021

Rosanna Arquette revealed the acquittal is “a crime in itself”:

Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted is a crime in itself — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 19, 2021

The Attorney General of New York said “this is a dark day for our justice system”:

This is a dark day for our justice system. As a lawyer, I respect jury verdicts. But this is yet another reminder that our system needs to be uprooted and reformed. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 19, 2021

Rabbi Jill Zimmerman said the verdict made her cry and that Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an AR15 in contradiction of the evidence presented in court:

Crying. What a sad sad statement that a white supremacist teen could cross state lines with an AR15 & kill 2 people & get off scott free. He had no business being there in the 1st place — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) November 19, 2021

