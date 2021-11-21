At Least 21 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

CBS Chicago reports that the first of the four shooting fatalities occurred 9:30 p.m. Friday, when a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered inside a vehicle in “the 7100 block of South Seeley.”

The second shooting fatality occurred shortly after after 1:30 p.m. Saturday when a 22-year-old was shot in the head while standing “in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt.”

The thirds shooting fatality was a drive-by that occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday. A 47-year-old male was standing outside when someone fired at him from a vehicle, striking him in the abdomen.

All of which is a sad continuation of violence that has been happening in the city for years.

The Democrat-controlled hellscape that is Chicago yields its gruesome daily harvest of human carnage. https://t.co/6H1ElWpHtR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 31, 2021

ABC 7 notes that the latest drive-by shooting victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

HeyJackass.com points out some 3,410 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago year-to-date, and another 724 have been shot and killed.

