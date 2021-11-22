31 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-one people were shot, five of them fatally, during another violent weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 21 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times indicates there were two more shooting fatalities before the weekend was over. The Sun-Times reported that one of the two additional fatal shootings was that of a 19-year-old man, shot and killed at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

The 19-year-old, identified as Quinhon T. Douglas, was shot in the head.

The second of the two additional fatal shootings was reported by WGN-TV, which pointed out that a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed at 5:10 p.m. in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood.

The boy was shot numerous times “near a sidewalk in the 200 block of W. 110th Pl.”

HeyJackass.com notes more than 725 people have been shot and killed in Chicago thus far in 2021. Forty-five people have been shot and killed in Chicago during the month of November alone.

