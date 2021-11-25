Sixty-five percent of Thanksgiving hosts will not demand guests be vaccinated or masked, a Thursday Hill-HarrisX poll revealed.

Eleven percent of hosts, however, will require Thanksgiving guests to be vaccinated and masked, while 21 percent will require guests to just be vaccinated. Four percent say masks are mandatory.

Among Republicans, 78 percent will not require a mask or vaccination of their guests. Those numbers dramatically change among Democrats. Forty-seven percent of Democrats will require masks and vaccinations of guests.

The poll also indicated 79 percent of respondents will spend the holiday with a group of people, including family. Thirteen percent say they will spend Thanksgiving alone.

NEW POLL: Majority of Thanksgiving hosts not requiring COVID-19 vaccine, masks https://t.co/e9rbbTIPLf pic.twitter.com/P0YFTumSJD — The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2021

The poll comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci has told Americans to be very careful attending Thanksgiving celebrations with those who are unvaccinated.

“Get vaccinated and you can enjoy the holidays very easily. And if you’re not, please be careful,” Fauci stated. “Get tested if you need to get tested when you’re getting together, but that’s not a substitute for getting vaccinated. Get yourself vaccinated and you can continue to enjoy interactions with your family and others.”

Fox & Friends cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy thumped Fauci for suggesting families should be separated during the holiday.

“He says you need to surround yourself with vaccinated people,” she said. “So that means you need to divide your family you need to separate your family….turning families against each other, [is] very Marxist.”

