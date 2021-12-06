Report: Oregon Health Officials Drafting More ‘Permanent’ Mask Rules

The Oregon Health Authority’s Rules Advisory Committee is reportedly drafting a more “permanent set” of rules for masking in the state, despite the fact that a statewide mask mandate has been in place for months.

Oregon initially put a statewide mask mandate in place in the early months of the pandemic — May 2020. It remained in place for over a year until June 2021. However, the freedom was short-lived, as Oregon officials reimposed the requirement two months later in August. At the time, Gov. Kate Brown (D) also implemented an outdoor mask mandate, requiring individuals to wear a mask in “all public outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status.” That took effect August 27, but officials lifted it right before Thanksgiving.

Oregon still has an indoor mask requirement in place, but it is set to expire in February. According to KGW, “Oregon health leaders wants to be able to switch to a permanent rule before then.”

“The permanent rule can still be ended once the COVID-19 pandemic recedes to a safe level, but it can remain in place indefinitely in the meantime and won’t expire prematurely while case numbers are still dangerously high,” the outlet reported:

Oregon has not yet publicly released a copy of the draft permanent rule, so it’s not clear whether it includes any major changes to the guidelines from the current temporary rule.