Joe Biden Revamps Infrastructure Messaging with ‘Build a Better America’

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a revamped infrastructure messaging scheme to tout across America as the 2022 midterms approach.

With the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law in November, Biden is intending to sell the legislation across America to drum up support for Democrats’ retention of congressional majorities.

The rebranding is titled “Build a Better America” and will coincide with a newly launched website, Axios first reported. The revamped messaging is intended to express Biden’s ability to “forge bipartisan consensus and prove our democracy can deliver big wins”:

The White House says the new branding will be used on the administration’s digital platforms — and at events, press conferences, tours and listening sessions as Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Cabinet travel the country.

Biden will unveil the revamped branding in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, highlighting “provisions to rebuild roads and bridges, upgrade public transit, replace water infrastructure and create union jobs.”

As the 2022 midterms approach, Biden’s approval ratings are underwater in vast numbers of swing districts across the nation. Biden’s unpopularity is a problem for congressional Democrats, who would prefer to campaign with a president with high approval ratings.

Democrats have additional problems. Nineteen House Democrats are retiring before the midterms and many state redistricting measures do not favor Democrats, putting the pinch on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) five-seat majority.

