Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago: 750+ Killed So Far This Year

Over 750 people have been killed thus far in 2021 in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, and there are still three weeks left in the year.

On December 9, 2021, the Chicago Sun-Times reported a total of 754 homicides in the city.

ABC News noted that Chicago already had 739 homicides when November 2021 came to a close, and those 739 killings were “up 3% from 2020.”

On December 31, 2020, the Sun-Times reported 774 murders in Chicago during 2020 and observed that those killings represented “an increase of more than 50% from the 506 murders in 2019.”

At the current pace, Lightfoot’s Chicago could reach or even surpass the number of homicides committed in 2020.

On December 8, 2021, ABC News pointed to 12 cities that have seen homicides hit record highs this year:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Columbus, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Louisville, Kentucky

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Rochester, New York

St. Paul, Minnesota

Toledo, Ohio

Tucson, Arizona

ABC News did not mention that the 12 cities breaking homicide records are all Democrat-controlled.

