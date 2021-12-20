Donald Trump Sues New York AG to Stop ‘Political’ Investigation into His Business

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Monday in an attempt to end her investigation of his business.

The New York Times first reported Trump’s lawsuit against James was filed in federal court in New York by the former president and his family.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the suit reads, according to the report.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba later announced the lawsuit in a statement:

Letitia James targets President Trump with a callous disregard for the ethical and moral obligations she swore to abide by when she became AG. She has short-changed the state by commencing this partisan investigation and has forever tarnished the sanctity of her office. By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks.

Since March 2019, James launched a civil investigation into Trump’s business practices, focusing on whether or not he inflated the value of his assets.

James abandoned her attempt to run for New York governor last week, after struggling to get traction and early fundraising.

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021

James also announced plans last week to subpoena Trump to testify in the investigation.

Trump condemned her move as a political stunt in a statement last week.

“Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers,” Trump wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

The former president condemned the investigation as a “witch hunt” and “prosecutorial misconduct.”

“[S]he should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with a just-announced highest unemployment rate in the Nation,” Trump wrote.