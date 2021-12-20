Incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has a 14 point lead over former Democrat representative and Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer, according to a poll.

The hypothetical general election poll from Data for Progress revealed that likely voters in Iowa would vote for Grassley over Finkenauer 53 percent to 39 percent, respectively, when asked who they would vote for if the election was held “today.” Eight percent said they were unsure.

The poll found that 51 percent of independents would vote for Grassley, while only 38 percent would vote for the Finkenauer. Additionally, more Democrats (four percent) said they would vote for Grassley than Republicans (two percent) who said they would vote for Finkenauer.

Fifty-six percent of respondents also said they approve of what Grassley is doing as a senator.

Respondents also found Grassley to be more favorable over Finkenauer. Forty-nine percent were favorable of Grassley, while 43 percent saw him unfavorably, and eight percent said they “haven’t heard enough to say” anything.

Compared to Finkenauer, only 26 percent favored her, while 25 percent found her unfavorable, and 49 percent said they “haven’t heard enough to say” anything.

The poll also found that President Joe Biden had a net negative 23 favorability rating when asked about him. Only 38 percent had a favorable opinion of Biden, while 61 percent found him unfavorable, and only one percent said they “haven’t heard enough to say” anything.

The Data for Progress poll was conducted between December 2 and 13. The survey questions were asked in English to 770 likely voters in Iowa. The margin of error is plus or minus four percentage points.

