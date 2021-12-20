Poll: Trump Dominates 2024 GOP Field with 60% Support

President Donald Trump dominates the 2024 Republican primary field among Republican voters, an I&I/TIPP Poll released Monday found.

The poll found that Republicans are much more enthusiastic about Trump’s potential run on the GOP ticket than Democrats are about President Joe Biden.

Overall, 60 percent of Republicans said they want to see Trump run again, compared to 37 percent of Democrats who said the same for Biden. Issues and Insights described Biden’s results as a “devastating sign of Biden’s weakening support within his own party.”

What is more, Trump also sees more support for a potential 2024 run than Biden among independent voters, as 17 percent said they support a potential 2024 Trump run. Biden, however, only garnered eight percent support in this group.

Among Republicans, specifically, Trump leads potential challengers by 49 percent, garnering 60 percent support. No other potential candidate saw double-digit support aside from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who came in second with 11 percent support:

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 60%

DeSantis 11%

Pence 9%

Haley 3%

Cruz 3%

Rubio 2%

Christie 1%

Hawley 1%

R. Scott 1%

T. Scott 1%

Pompeo 1%

Stefanik 0%

Abbott 0%

Noem 0%

Sasse 0%

Cotton 0%@tippinsights1/@InsightsIssues 12/1-12/4https://t.co/QL5FdG9b8y — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) December 20, 2021

Among all voters, Trump still takes the lead in a potential 2024 Republican primary run, garnering 24 percent support. In that scenario, 29 percent remain unsure, and former Vice President Mike Pence comes in second with eight percent support.

Notably, 22 percent overall support Biden on the Democrat ticket in 2024, followed by 12 percent who support Vice President Kamala Harris. However, 31 percent remain unsure. Among Democrats, 37 percent support Biden on the Democrat ticket, followed by 16 percent who support Harris.

The survey, taken December 1-4, 2021, among 1,013 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.