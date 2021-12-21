Rhode Island Issues Mask Mandate Ultimatum

Rhode Island is one of the latest states to reintroduce a mask mandate, which went into effect on Monday.

Gov. Daniel McKee (D) announced the mandate this month, requiring “masking or proof of vaccination at certain indoor venues, including entertainment venues, retail, places of worship, manufacturing, and offices,” according to the state’s website. It applies to indoor establishments with a capacity of 250 individuals or more.

Establishments with smaller capacities, less than 250, must either require masking across the board, require vaccines across the board, or “allow individuals to either be masked or show proof or vaccination.”

“This applies to recreation and entertainment establishments, historical and cultural establishments, religious and faith-based organizations, and retail or service businesses conducting operations in indoor venues,” according to the governor’s website.

The same rules apply to “office-based businesses, manufacturers and other public or private employers with indoor operations.”

Everyone in the state, regardless of vaccination status, is still required to wear masks in K-12 schools, public transportation, and transportation hubs.

The rule is similar to the mandate recently implemented by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who is requiring businesses in the state to either mandate masks or require proof of vaccination. She came under fire on Monday after asserting that the state would be directly involved in sending state inspectors to conduct “spot checks” for compliance with the mandate. Her office later backtracked, however, stating that enforcement would be “done by local health departments.”