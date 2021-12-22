Thirteen urgent care medical clinics closed in New York City and New Jersey on Wednesday, defying President Biden’s promise on Tuesday to expand omicron testing sites throughout the region.

CityMD, an urgent care medical clinic, which participates in testing New Jersey and New York state residents for coronavirus, has closed 13 clinics due to labor shortages fueled by the omicron variant.

“To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we are temporarily closing certain locations effective tomorrow, December 22. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues,” the organization announced on their website.

The closures will take place in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Long Island, Manhattan, Queens, Westchester, and New Jersey.

“Thank you for your patience, and for your appreciation of our hard-working teams who are coping with the extraordinary demand in the midst of the holiday season,” CityMD continued.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city’s big New Years Eve event will move forward “so long as we can do it safely.” (15,000 of New York State’s 23,000 COVID cases are in NYC.) pic.twitter.com/H3KCHsVY48 — The Recount (@therecount) December 22, 2021

On Tuesday, Biden announced the federal government will construct additional testing sites in New York City due to the omicron chaos.

It is unknown how many testing sites Biden will erect. But with 13 private sites offline for the foreseeable future, the New York City region is already short 13 more sites than existed Tuesday.

“It’s the only responsible thing to do,” Biden said upon announcing the additional sites. “Omicron is serious and potentially deadly business for unvaccinated people.”

Dr. Fauci says if someone in your family isn’t vaccinated you shouldn’t let them spend Christmas with you. Shameful that this man is still employed in any capacity by our government. pic.twitter.com/bWMWmEjvLw — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 22, 2021