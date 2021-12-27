Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump surprised a 7-year-old girl who lost everything, including her 9-year-old sister, in the tragic tornado that struck Caruthersville, Missouri, on December 10, sending her a Christmas box with a letter praising her strength and determination in the midst of her devastating circumstances.

Avalinn Rackley, 7, was left injured, suffering a broken vertebra after the devastating tornado that struck her home this month, destroying her home, killing her older sister, and injuring her other family members.

Weeks after the tragedy, Rackley’s grandmother, Pam Moore, filmed a special moment showing the young girl learning that she received a special box from the former president and first lady.

‘These boxes came in the mail, and they are from…President Trump! Both of these boxes. Can you believe it?’ Moore said in the video to Rackley’s excitement.

“Oh my God,” the little girl exclaimed:

According to the girl’s grandmother, the box was filled with “hats signed by Donald Trump, Presidential blankets, American Girl Dolls, books signed by President Trump and Melania, pens, bracelets and so much more!”

“We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time. You will remain in our hearts for compete care and comfort as you continue to recover,” the letter addressed to Avalinn read.

“With your steadfast spirit, and the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless,” it continued.

“May God bless you and your family,” the letter, signed by Donald and Melania Trump, concluded.

According to Avalinn’s great aunt, she is making progress after surgery but has much therapy down the road. After the tragedy, the little girl reportedly told doctors, “I was flying around in the tornado and I prayed to Jesus to take care of me, and he spit me out – and the tornado spit me out into the mud.”