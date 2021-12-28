Restriction-heavy Washington, DC, and New York are reporting the highest daily average of coronavirus cases per capita in the United States, Tuesday’s data found.

According to the New York Times‘s coronavirus data tracker, D.C. leads the U.S. in reporting the highest daily average of coronavirus cases per 100,000, clocking in at 279. Blue New York follows with 175 cases per capita.

While the majority of the country appears to be experiencing a winter surge in cases, both restriction-heavy areas are still reporting more cases per capita than Florida, which is reporting 113 per capita. The Sunshine State has never had a mask mandate in place, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and the state legislature took action this year, providing protections for workers who faced losing their job over vaccine mandates.

Meanwhile, New York, once the U.S. epicenter of the virus, endured extended lockdowns and now faces further restrictions, as Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) recently issued an ultimatum to businesses. Under her rule, businesses either need to check the vaccination status of patrons or require masks across the board. While some counties have said that they will not comply with the rule, Hochul promised millions in assistance to those following her orders. Her office backtracked last week after the Democrat governor suggested that the state would also send state inspectors to provide “spot checks” for counties to ensure compliance. Her office later clarified that enforcement will be done “by local health departments.”

New York City, specifically, is under even more stringent rules thanks to Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is now mandating vaccines on private sector employees and requiring children as young as 5 to provide proof of vaccination in order to participate in basic activities, such as dining at an indoor restaurant.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) recently reintroduced coronavirus restrictions as well, reinstating the city’s mask mandate yet again, which will last at least until January 31, 2022:

2) Reinstate the indoor mask mandate. Beginning Tuesday, December 21st at 6 AM, the indoor mask mandate will be reinstated until 6 AM on January 31, 2022. pic.twitter.com/iCEvNeih9c — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 20, 2021

Additionally, Bowser is now forcing “all employees, contractors, interns, and grantees of DC Government” to be fully vaccinated and boosted, with “no test-out option” available.