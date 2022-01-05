The USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship of any type still afloat, is ready to welcome the first female commander in its storied 224-year history.

Commander Billie J. Farrell will assume command of the three-masted, wooden hulled heavy frigate more colloquially known as Old Ironsides.

The 18-year U.S. Navy veteran and mother of two will be appointed in an onboard ceremony on the 21st of January 2022, and will replace Cmdr. John Benda, who was appointed in February 2020.

In a statement Farrell said: “I am honored to have the privilege to soon command this iconic warship that dates back to the roots of both our nation and our Navy and to have been afforded the amazing opportunity to serve as U.S.S. Constitution’s first female commanding officer in her 224 years”.

Farrell most recently served as the executive officer aboard the USS Vicksburg, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser.

“I hope to strengthen the legacy of the USS Constitution through preservation, promotion, and protection by telling her story and connecting it to the rich heritage of the United States Navy and the warships serving in the fleet today” the native of Paducah, Kentucky said.

The warship boasts a decorated naval history, winning multiple historical battles against the British Royal Navy.

The USS Constitution earned its nickname when it defeated the British opponent HMS Guerriere in the War of 1812.

Guerriere’s cannonballs were unable to penetrate the Constitution’s thick oak hull, and during the battle an American sailor was heard to exclaim, “Huzza! Her sides are made of iron! See where the shot fell out!” – this later earned the warship the nickname ‘Old Ironsides’.

Old Ironsides, now largely serves as a museum and its crew are serving naval personnel on a special duty. Around 30 percent out of the ship’s crew of 80 are female.