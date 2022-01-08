Joe Biden Sees Lower Net Favorability Rating than Donald Trump

President Joe Biden has a lower net favorable rating than former President Donald Trump nearly one year into his presidency, according to data gleaned by RealClearPolitics.

RCP compiled lists of the favorability ratings of political leaders. Each compilation includes the most recent polls, including data from Economist/YouGov, Politico/Morning Consult, USA Today/Suffolk, Quinnipiac, and many more.

As of Friday, President Biden’s favorable rating stood at 42 percent, while his unfavorable rating stood at 52.6 percent. That gives him a net rating of -10.6 percent.

Notably, Biden’s unfavorability is higher than Trump’s, as the former president’s unfavorable rating stood at 51.7 percent, compared to 41.8 percent who view him favorably. That gives him a net rating of -9.9 percent.

The net negative favorable ratings come nearly one year into Biden’s presidency. On Thursday, Trump blasted Biden for using the anniversary of the January 6 protest to use his name and “further divide America” asserting that Biden was doing so to distract from his many failures — from the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan to the current state of the Chinese coronavirus.

“This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed,” he said.

“Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States—and so much more,” Trump wrote.

On Friday, the Supreme Court heard challenges against Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate affecting over 84 million workers in the U.S.

Notably, Trump is also faring better than Vice President Kamala Harris (-14 percent), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (-24.7 percent), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (-14.2 percent), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (-35.8 percent), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (-18.5 percent).