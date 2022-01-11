The January 6 committee has now set its crosshairs on two Donald Trump Jr. associates who had no involvement in the rally on Capitol Hill prior to the riot.

Submitted on Tuesday, the subpoena called for Andrew Surabian and Arthur Schwartz to “provide documents by Jan. 24 and appear for depositions between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2,” according to Politico.

Andrew Surabian worked for the Trump 2020 campaign while Arthur Schwartz served as a close adviser to Donald Trump Jr. The committee also issued a subpoena for President Donald Trump’s speechwriter, Ross Worthington, who helped draft the president’s address at the January 6 rally prior to the riot. Panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the committee has “reason to believe” the three hold “relevant information” pertaining to the January 6 riot.

The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally at the Ellipse. Protests on that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. We have reason to believe the individuals we’ve subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to join the more than 340 individuals who have spoken with the Select Committee as we push ahead to investigate this attack on our democracy and ensure nothing like this ever happens again.

Thompson emphasized in his letters to Surabian and Schwartz that the committee wanted to investigate the pair’s contacts with January 6 rally figures: Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich, Trump adviser Katrina Pierson, Publix heiress Julie Fancelli, and GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren.

Daniel Bean, a lawyer for Surabian, said in a statement that while he will comply with the committee, it made little sense for them to issue a subpoena: