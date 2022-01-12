Republicans Fundraise Big in 2022 Midterm Cycle

Republicans have reaped large fundraised numbers heading into the November 2022 midterms.

While the Democrats have been deterred by President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, Republican heavyweights have been working hard to build a war chest to unleash in the closing days of the 2020 cycle.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) raised $11.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, accumulating a total of $72.4 million throughout the year.

McCarthy subsequently transferred $25.3 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) in party dues. Through November, the NRCC raised $7.3 million and spent $7.9 million.

McCarthy’s advisers told Fox News that the leader’s FirePelosi.com TV and digital campaign “has resonated with the base and motivated email signups and small dollar donations,” raising about $130,000 from about 49,000 individual donors.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) banked $104.8 million in 2021. In the fourth quarter, the NRSC hauled in a record quarter amount of $28.6 million. About 443,000 individuals donated to the organization in 2021, which includes about 170,000 first time donors.

Among those Republicans who also raised substantial funds was Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) with a $6.6 million haul. The whip has reportedly transferred $1.5 million to various members and candidates.

Without a committee seat and not in GOP leadership, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raised nearly $6.3 million for her 2022 reelection campaign.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was the fifth-highest fundraiser with $5.1 million, along with Rep. Matt Gaetz who raised 3.6 million during the 2022 cycle.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), known for avidly trading stocks as a lawmaker, was the second-largest fundraiser with $7.8 million.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), chair of the House Republican Conference since ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the spring, raised a total of nearly $3.5 million.