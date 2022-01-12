Schweizer: Forthcoming ‘Red-Handed’ Revelations ‘Scariest’ of My Investigative Career

Six-time New York Times bestselling investigative author Peter Schweizer’s past books have sparked an FBI investigation and exposed congressional insider trading. But Wednesday the nonpartisan investigator said the bombshell revelations contained in his upcoming book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win (HarperCollins) are the “scariest” in his quarter-century career.

The book, which is slated for a January 25 release, was announced exclusively Wednesday by Politico Playbook and will reportedly “expose bad actors on both ends of the political spectrum and their willingness to do China’s bidding.”

The book’s cover features wealthy luminaires from politics, sports, and Silicon Valley on its cover, including President Joe Biden shaking the hand of Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, NBA star LeBron James, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-CA), former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and tech billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates.

Schweizer’s statement that Red-Handed contains the “scariest” revelations of his career is eye-opening. His 2015 investigative blockbuster Clinton Cash launched an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Schweizer’s last two #1 New York Times bestsellers, Profile in Corruption and Secret Empires, exposed systemic corruption among the Washington elite.

Schweizer, who is the president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a senior contributor to Breitbart News, also authored Throw Them All Out, which, according to left-leaning Slate, was “the book that started the STOCK Act stampede.” The bipartisan STOCK Act (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) banned insider trading by members of Congress and was signed into law by President Barack Obama on April 4, 2012. The legislation received overwhelming support from both parties. One of the main figures featured in Schweizer’s Throw Them All Out, then-chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Spencer Bachus (R-AL), announced he would not seek reelection after the book’s reporting. CBS’s 60 Minutes did an investigative report on Schweizer’s revelations that won them the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based journalism.

In a tweet to his over half-million Twitter followers, former congressman Jason Chaffetz, a distinguished fellow at GAI, shared a link to the book’s cover and stated: “Exposed. @peterschweizer does the best research. There are going to be some people who won’t want this published.”

According to Amazon, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win runs 352 pages in length. The book is available on January 25.