Over 100 Carjackings in Philadelphia During First 3 Weeks of 2022

There were over 100 carjackings in Philadelphia during the first 21 days of 2022.

On January 15, 2022, Breitbart News reported there had been at least 90 carjackings during the first two weeks of 2022. There have now been over 100.

CBS Philly notes that the 100-plus carjackings are part of surge in such crimes in Philadelphia that “have nearly tripled since 2019.”

Figures from Philadelphia police show “there was an average of 230 carjackings each year in the city…between 2010-2019.” The number of carjackings then “jumped to 409 in 2020 and topped off with 757 in 2021.”

The city is now at over 100 for 2022 and there is more than a week left in January.

FOSX News quoted Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw saying:

Over the last several weeks, we’ve seen a continuation of some of the same troubling trends that we saw in 2021, with overall increases in homicides, in shootings and in carjackings….There’s nothing more important to myself or to the members of this police department than fighting the surge of violent crime that continues to plague this city.

Breitbart News observed that an alleged carjacker was shot and killed by an armed citizen Tuesday in Philadelphia.

