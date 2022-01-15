At Least 90 Carjackings in Philadelphia in First Two Weeks of 2022

Philadelphia witnessed at least 90 carjackings during the first two weeks of 2022 following a sharp increase in 2021.

On January 13, 2022, NBC Philadelphia reported 90 carjackings had occurred in the city. FOX News noted that these early 2022 carjackings follow a 2021 that saw a 34 percent increase in carjackings compared to 2020.

The prevalence of carjackings has gotten so bad that Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw tweeted special safety tips to help drivers avoid carjacking and/or cope with carjackers should they be targeted:

There is no single issue that is more important to me, or the members of the PPD, than fighting violent crime. One of the more disturbing trends that we have seen is the startling increase in the number of carjackings. Here is what we're doing about it: https://t.co/mKJZZL363U pic.twitter.com/yVHsFNLdkM — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) January 13, 2022

Drivers with guns have thwarted a number of Philadelphia carjackings.

Breitbart News reported that an attempted carjacking ended in a shootout between the driver and the alleged carjacker on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer noted the incident began when a 16-year-old carjacker allegedly tried to take a 60-year-old man’s “white Pontiac at gunpoint … around 7:45 p.m. at Sharpnack and Cherokee Streets.” The teenager was shot twice and hospitalized in critical condition.

On Tuesday, an armed driver shot an alleged carjacker in the Fairmont area of Philadelphia.

FOX 29 observed that the driver, a 32-year-old healthcare worker, “was meant to be performing a job for a person inside a residence,” but the alleged carjacker approached the driver’s door with a gun.

The driver, a concealed carry permit holder, opened fire.

The alleged carjacker fled and was later apprehended when he went to the hospital to get treatment for his gunshot wound.

On January 3, 2022, a Lyft driver opened fire on two alleged carjackers, wounding both suspects.

2/2 Carjacker in Honda passenger seat gets out with rifle, demands @Lyft driver give up Infiniti. Lyft driver with concealed carry permit asks to get his female passenger out,then pulls out gun&shoots carjacker in Infiniti,then shoots 2nd carjacker in Honda ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/ohO8g3i0CP — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 4, 2022

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.