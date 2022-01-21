Alleged Philadelphia Carjacker Shot, Killed by Car Owner

An alleged carjacker was shot and killed Tuesday after he tried to steal a car in Philadelphia just before 8:30 a.m.

The deceased suspect was one of three suspects allegedly trying to steal the car, the New York Post reported.

The three suspects allegedly tried to place cables on the victim’s car “to attempt to tow the car away,” 6 ABC noted. That is when the car owner came outside and shot at the suspects, fatally wounding one.

The suspects were able to get the victim’s car moving, only to have the alleged attempted robbery end in a crash.

The alleged carjacker who was shot, 51-year-old Satario Natividad, was taken to a hospital where he died, the Post said.

There were at least 90 carjackings in Philadelphia during the first two weeks of 2022, Breitbart News reported.

