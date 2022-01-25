‘For the Children’: Nancy Pelosi Announces Run for Reelection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has announced her run for reelection despite the fact it could mean her serving out her final congressional years in the minority party.

In a video announcement on Tuesday, Pelosi said that she will seek another term for the benefit of “the children” and the promotion of San Francisco values: LGBTQ equality, abortion, and much more.

“Thank you for giving me the privilege to represent our city and our San Francisco values in the Congress,” she said before a backdrop of San Francisco’s famed Alamo Square. “Human rights, reproductive justice, LGBTQ equality, respect for immigrants, and care for each other.”

Pelosi emphasized that her decades-long political career, in which she has enriched herself through questionable Wall Street trading maneuvers, has been fueled by her love of … the children.

When people ask me what are the three most important issues facing Congress, I always say the same thing: our children. Our children. Our children. Their health, their education, the housing and economic security of their families, a clean safe environment in which they can thrive, and the world at peace and where they are all welcome and in which they can reach their fulfillment. That is my life. Why I am in Congress. For the children. This is my story and this is my song. As you hear me say, when you’re in the arena you have to be able to take a punch or throw a punch – For the Children.

After listing her most treasured progressive causes, Pelosi concluded that she will return to Washington as a warrior for our democracy:

Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth. The assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the state by state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy. But as we say: we don’t agonize, we organize. And that is why I am running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support.

Pelosi did not say whether or not she will once again seek to become House Speaker if her party retains the majority in the coming mid-terms. Her run for reelection comes after she broke her promise to Democrats to bow out after her party took control of Congress in 2018.