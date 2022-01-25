President Joe Biden warned the world Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine, which would be the largest global invasion since World War II.

“This would be the largest, if you were to move in, we’re almost forced to do the largest invasion since World War Two,” Biden said. “And it will change the world.”

The president said that Putin could invade the entire country of Ukraine and said the United States would likely send troops to Europe in preparations.

“I made it clear to, early on, to President Putin that if he were to move into Ukraine, there’d be severe consequences, including significant economic sanctions as well as I feel obliged to beef up our presence,” he said.

Biden put 8,500 troops on high alert on Monday to prepare for deployments in Europe.

“I may be moving some of those troops in the near term, just because it takes time,” he said, noting he felt “obligated” to do so because of the “sacred” NATO alliance.

But Biden said he would not deploy troops into Ukraine.

“We have no intentions of putting U.S. forces in Ukraine he said,” adding afterward “there’s not gonna be any American forces moving into Ukraine.”

When asked if he would escalate tensions with Putin by personally sanctioning him, Biden replied, “Yes. He would receive that.”

The president said he was unclear whether or not Putin would escalate the crisis by invading the entire country of Ukraine or just a portion of it

“You know, I’ll be completely honest with you. It’s a little bit like reading tea leaves,” he said

He warned of “enormous consequences” that would have a “worldwide” impact if Putin invaded.

“It all comes down to his decision,” he said.