Joe Biden Approval Index -33, Surpassing Donald Trump’s Worst

President Joe Biden’s approval index now surpasses former President Donald Trump’s worst recorded rating, Rasmussen Reports reported on Wednesday.

Biden’s approval index, which reflects those who strongly approve minus those who strongly disapprove, is now -33.

For months, his approval index has been worsening. Two days after he took office, January 22, 2021, his approval index stood at -2, as 38 strongly disapproved and 36 percent strongly approved. Over the summer, however, the gap became larger, with his approval index falling from -7 on July 20 to -29 on October 20. Notably, this is far beyond Trump’s worse approval index, -26, according to Rasmussen Reports:

According to the most recent January 26, 2022, data, 39 percent of likely voters approve of Biden’s job performance compared to 60 percent who disapprove. Of those, 17 percent “strongly” approve and 50 percent “strongly” disapprove, resulting in Biden’s -33 approval index, which stood at -5 exactly one year ago:

These shifts coincided with Biden’s failure to “crush” the Chinese coronavirus and attempts to push vaccine mandates on the American people. It also followed the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as rampant inflation and a supply chain crisis continuing to plague the country.

At the same point in Trump’s presidency — January 26, 2018 — 44 percent approved of his job performance, five points higher than Biden’s 39 percent.