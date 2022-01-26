Schweizer: Pelosi Family ‘Has Done a Lot of Business in China Since the COVID Outbreak’ — Won’t Allow Hearings on COVID Origins

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer and author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, said House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went soft from her previous anti-Chinese Communist Party position after “her husband and son started seeking deals in Beijing.”

He added that while her family “has done a lot of business in China since the COVID outbreak,” she had refused to allow congressional hearings to discuss the origins of the COVID virus.

Schweizer said, “Nancy Pelosi used to be pretty anti-Chinese Communist Party early in her career, and then her husband and son started seeking deals in Beijing. And it’s interesting, you’ll remember the last time China held the Olympics in 2008, Nancy Pelosi was in favor of a boycott. And then, lo and behold, her husband was partner in a couple of limousine companies that got major contracts in China to ferry VIPs around the Olympics, and Nancy Pelosi suddenly went from boycotting the Olympics to saying that she was opposed to a boycott for the Olympics.”

“Look, Nancy Pelosi’s family has done a lot of business in China since the COVID outbreak,” he added. “She has refused to allow a single congressional hearing to even discuss the origins of the COVID virus. Why on earth would the Speaker of the House take that position?”

