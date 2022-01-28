Report: ATF Seizes Firearms from Amish Dairy Farmer

Lancaster Online reported Tuesday that agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF) seized firearms from an Amish farmer in Pennsylvania’s Leacock Township.

The seizure of the firearms occurred earlier this month.

Lancaster Online indicates the ATF’s action revolved around the farmer, Reuben King, allegedly selling firearms without a license.

King admitted that he had sold some firearms, but stressed that they were mostly long guns that other Amish could use for hunting. He noted that he sold some to non-Amish too.

He added, “I was not dealing in handguns, positively not.”

The Blaze noted that King “[did not] advertise the sale of his guns online and was not aware of how the ATF became aware of the activity.”

The interactions between King and the ATF shine a light on an issue long unresolved; namely, how many guns does a private individual sell before he or she is targeted as being a dealer selling guns without a license?

The Blaze pointed to King’s claim that the government has not told him how many guns a person must sell, and over what timeframe, before the ATF considers that individual a dealer.

