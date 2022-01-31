An alleged intruder was wounded Sunday morning while exchanging gunfire with a Rainier, Oregon, homeowner.

KGW8 reports that police responded to a burglary call “in the 600 block of West C Street” and arrived to find the alleged intruder had been shot.

KOIN 6 notes the alleged intruder was shot while exchanging gunfire with homeowner but the homeowner was not hurt during the exchange.

The alleged intruder was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his wounds.

On January 23, 2022, 8 ABC observed that the neighbor of a Reno, Nevada, man who shot an alleged intruder said, “In some cases you just gotta do what you gotta do to survive and I think in this case.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.