During a Sunday interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, guest Kurt Anderson suggested the GOP’s rejection of gun control is “effectively mass human sacrifice.”

FOX News reported that Anderson and Acosta were discussing vaccines, intimating that Republicans are okay with the deaths of some unvaccinated people, especially if those people have already lived a long life.

Anderson pointed to lower vaccine rates among red states, claiming the lower rate results in “mass human sacrifices that took place in large complex empires not unlike ours.” Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

He then turned to gun control, claiming Republicans’ rejection of more gun control produces an outcome analogous to low vaccination rates.

Anderson said, “Perhaps, this revival of mass human sacrifice in the United States is just a passing thing that will go away but … on the other hand, the Republicans have, for years now, been doing a different kind of what is effectively mass human sacrifice in terms of gun deaths and eliminating all gun regulation.”

Acosta added, “A maximalist view of freedom over lives.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.