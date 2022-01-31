Watch: Thousands Brave Canada’s Icy Winter to Support ‘Freedom Convoy’ Truckers

A Canadian flag flies upside down on the back of a truck during a "Freedom Convoy" protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in front of the Parliament of Canada on January 28, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. - A convoy of truckers started off from Vancouver on January 23, 2022 …
DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty
Paul Bois

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have dismissed the “Freedom Convoy” as a fringe minority, but the images out of Ottawa of crowds braving icy temperatures tell a completely different story.

On Sunday, photos and video poured out across social media revealing that the truckers in protest of the country’s vaccine mandate had a tremendous amount of support from citizens, many of whom took to the frozen streets well into the dark of night in solidarity with the movement.

.

