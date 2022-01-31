Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have dismissed the “Freedom Convoy” as a fringe minority, but the images out of Ottawa of crowds braving icy temperatures tell a completely different story.

On Sunday, photos and video poured out across social media revealing that the truckers in protest of the country’s vaccine mandate had a tremendous amount of support from citizens, many of whom took to the frozen streets well into the dark of night in solidarity with the movement.

Canada isn’t going to take more lockdowns and COVID restrictions. Ottawa today👇🏼pic.twitter.com/48V0ib862O — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 30, 2022

Trucks continue to fill Ottawa’s streets. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/5ArL0rqjof — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 30, 2022

Liberals have been posting nonsense suggesting the Canadian truck convoy scenes are only recycled footage of "regular traffic." This is the actual scene from Saskatchewan to Ottawa. #FreedomConvoy2022 #LiberateCanada #TrudeauNationalDisgrace #NoMandatesAnywhere pic.twitter.com/ampDDhRSU6 — BoxerRebellion777 (@BRebellion777) January 30, 2022

Mask mandates are useless in Canada’s capital, Ottawa. Hotels and malls are allowing people to be maskless. In my hotel alone, there are hundreds of maskless people like myself. And the staff are respectful and don’t even bother asking anyone to wear one. PEOPLE ARE DONE! pic.twitter.com/H14TDJnGDj — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 30, 2022

Festivities once again begin in Ottawa for day 2 of the freedom convoy protest. pic.twitter.com/J9Y9p9oYsH — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 30, 2022

It is currently 10° out (-12°C) in Ottawa — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2022

Truckers can dance pic.twitter.com/tRlj4Jxi01 — Douglas Damian (@drumnstrum88) January 31, 2022