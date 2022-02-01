Democrat Senator Ben Ray Luján Reveals He Was Hospitalized for a Stroke

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) is hospitalized and recovering from a stroke which occurred last week, the lawmaker’s chief of staff announced in a statement on Tuesday.

! Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) has suffered a stroke. pic.twitter.com/6uDn2wLd7l — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 1, 2022

“Sen. Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance. As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling,” Carlos Sanchez said in a statement.

“The senator and his family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and staff at both UNM Hospital and Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital for their excellent care during this time. Sen. Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico,” he added.

This story is developing.