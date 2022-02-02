Poll: Just 17 Percent of Voters Strongly Approve of Joe Biden

Barely 17 percent of voters strongly approve of President Joe Biden, a Wednesday Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed.

While 17 percent strongly approved, 39 percent strongly disapproved of Biden, a 22 point difference.

Voters’ perception of Biden has not changed much since November, when 20 percent strongly approved of Biden, and 40 percent strongly disapproved.

Overall, a majority of voters on Wednesday did not approve of the president. Only 46 percent strongly or somewhat approve of Biden, while 54 percent somewhat or strongly disapproved.

When voters were asked whether the nation is on the correct track, 65 percent said it was not. Only 35 said the nation was on the right track. These numbers remain virtually unchanged since November.

The poll also revealed the economy is the more important issue (50 percent) than the coronavirus (42 percent) as the nation continues to reel from a host of challenges.

Biden underwater in 37 states. https://t.co/mj59wZDCAj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 21, 2021

Respondents also gave Biden poor marks for handling the Chinese virus. Seventeen percent said Biden’s management of the pandemic was excellent, and 40 percent said he had handled it poorly.

In November, 21 percent said Biden management of the coronavirus was excellent. Forty percent said it was handled poorly.

Democrats were also less trusted to improve the economy. Thirty-seven percent of voters trust Democrats to end 40 year-high inflation, while 47 percent of voters trusted Republicans to fix the economy.

Republicans were also more trusted on the following issues: Jobs (45-39 percent), Immigration (38-45 percent), National Security (34-48 percent), Gun Policy (43-40 percent)

The poll was conducted between January 28-30 with a margin of error of two points.

