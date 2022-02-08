Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Pennsylvania Republican David McCormick on Tuesday in the Republican primary for the vacant U.S. Senate seat.

McCormick, the former CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, won Pompeo’s endorsement ahead of the Republican primary scheduled for May 17. In addition to being the former secretary of state, Pompeo is also a former congressman from Kansas, one of the CIA directors under Trump, and is said to be a possible 2024 contender.

“Dave McCormick is a warrior, from the battlefield to the negotiating table, and I’ve seen his toughness in action since we were together at the United States Military Academy,” Pompeo said of the Republican candidate. “Mike understands that China is one of the biggest threats facing the U.S. and the urgent need for Pennsylvania to have a U.S. senator who will stand strong to protect Pennsylvania and America’s interests.”

McCormick hopes to secure the party’s nomination and face a Democrat in the November election, where control of the Senate is at stake. McCormick served in former President George W. Bush’s administration and has promised to be tough on China.

McCormick has also been endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), another possible 2024 contender, and Sarah Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders.

Although, McCormick has ties to former President Donald Trump and his wife, Dina Powell, served in the Trump administration, the former president has yet to say if he will back any of the current candidates.

Trump’s former ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz are also in the Republican primary. Last Saturday, the Pennsylvania Republican party decided not to endorse a primary candidate.

During a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, he said that the Republicans must change the country’s direction and continue Trump’s America First legacy.

“The country is headed in the wrong direction, so I’m a battle-tested guy. I’m Pennsylvania true,” he explained.

“I think a conservative, America-first agenda, continuing the great work of President Trump, is what’s necessary to really push back and fight the weakness and some of these woke policies we’re seeing … in our communities, and I think it’s a time for all patriots to ask themselves how they can help, and that’s why I’m doing this,” he added.

