Sanctuary State: Six-Time Deported Illegal Alien Guilty of Triple Murder

A six-time deported illegal alien has been found guilty of murdering three individuals in the sanctuary state of Oregon.

On June 27, 2016, illegal alien Bonifacio Oseguera-Gonzalez arrived at a housing unit where he had been living with fellow employees for a nearby blueberry farm.

While in the kitchen of the residence, Gonzalez fired a loaded gun at Edmundo Amando-Bajonero before shooting Refugio Modesto De La Cruz, Katie Gildersleeve, and Rigoberto Reyes-Mendoza.

While De La Cruz survived the gunshot wounds, Amando-Bajonero, Gildersleeve, and Reyes-Mendoza all died at the scene. Even as Gildersleeve tried to flee, Gonzalez chased her into the driveway, trying to shoot her again and eventually grabbing a knife to stab her.

Gonzalez, after his arrest, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. Prosecutors have since settled with Gonzalez, committing him to a lifetime of oversight by the state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Should Gonzalez be released from the Oregon State Hospital at any time, he will carry out the remaining 25-year sentence under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Gonzalez was first deported from the United States to Mexico in 2003 but was rearrested in Oregon in 2007 before being deported again. Gonzalez was arrested on local charges in Marion County, Oregon, in 2009 and was turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for his third deportation.

In 2010, Gonzalez was twice arrested along the Arizona-Mexico border by U.S. Border Patrol agents and each time deported him to Mexico. He was last deported in 2013 after again illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. He returned to the U.S. at a later date.

Oregon has a rigid sanctuary state policy that bans public officials and law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents — shielding criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

