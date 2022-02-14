President Joe Biden (D) marked the fourth anniversary of the Parkland high school attack with a push to sue gun makers, on Valentine’s Day.

The UK Independent reports that Biden also called for more “background checks,” although the Parkland attacker acquired his firearm via a background check. (The Sun-Sentinel noted that the attack passed a background check, “including mental health question,” to get his gun.)

Biden also called for an “assault weapon” and “high capacity” magazine ban.

The Associated Press points out that Parkland parents are pressing Biden to take significant gun control action.

One Parkland father, Manuel Oliver, allegedly climbed a crane across the street from the White House, holding a sign that criticized Biden for gun deaths since he assumed office.

Oliver’s sign also had a photo of his son, Joaquin, who was killed in the Parkland attack.

