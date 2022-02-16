Poll: 65 Percent of Democrat Voters Still Crave Mask Mandates

Palm trees stand behind a street art piece by artist Pony Wave depicting two people kissing while wearing face masks on Venice Beach on March 21, 2020 in Venice, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a ‘stay at home’ order for California’s 40 million residents in order to slow the …
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Sixty-five percent of Democrat voters still desire mask mandates for fellow citizens, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult revealed.

Overall, only 43 percent of voters believe mask mandates should remain in place over those who are unafraid to remove their face coverings.

Among independents, 42 percent oppose lifting mask mandates. A large 20 percent of Republicans also opposed lifting mask mandates.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: A woman wearing a mask walks the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City. The economic situation in the city continued to decline as New York Gov Andrew Cuomo ordered all nonessential businesses to keep all their workers at home and New York weighed a shelter in place order for the entire city. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

A woman wearing a mask walks the Brooklyn Bridge in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City. (Victor J. Blue/Getty Images)

A Wednesday Rasmussen poll largely confirmed Politico/Morning Consult polling. According to Rasmussen, 49 to 42 percent of people want the mask mandates in place. Rasmussen also found that the majority of individuals still continue to believe masks help block the Chinese virus:

[O]nly 58% of Likely U.S. voters believe masks are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, including 31% who think masks are Very Effective. Thirty-nine percent (39%) don’t think masks are effective at preventing spread of the coronavirus, including 20% who think masks are Not At All Effective against the disease.

American’s hesitancy to allow fellow citizens to live without a mask follows a Tuesday report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the near future will alter their mask guidance without a change in the science of coronavirus transmission.

President Joe Biden wishes members of the press a happy Valentine's Day as he and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington. The Bidens are returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Camp David. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Instead, the altered guidance will be based on “the level of severe disease and hospitalizations in a given community,” NBC News reported.

Though Democrat-controlled states and localities states have moved away from some mask mandates presumably due to political science instead of a change in science, the White House is reportedly fearful a change in guidance may be viewed as a result of “political pressure on the agency.”

In recent weeks, Democrats have been slammed by Republicans for changing masking rules when they believe it politically suites them.

“Sometimes I hear the phrase, the science changed. The science hasn’t changed,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) mocked Democrats last week. “What’s changed is that there’s an election coming and Democrats have seen the polling on this question.”

