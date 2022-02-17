President Joe Biden plans to have a deeply dramatic State of the Union address marked by some strict coronavirus restrictions.

On Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) shared the rules for the upcoming address that will require members of the U.S. Congress to socially distance at all times while wearing fastly secured K95 masks after submitting a negative coronavirus test one day before.

“For the 2022 State of the Union, coronavirus safety measures emphasize a negative PCR test one day before the event, the wearing of a high-quality, properly fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (KN95 or N95) at all times, an attestation of a negative health screening inventory and social distancing separation of seating,” it said.

The guidelines said that these requirements will apply to “all State of the Union attendees including members of Congress, invited press, and any staff person who will be in close contact with a principal in TENDIES in a support staff role.”

The guidelines also strongly recommended that attendees receive the coronavirus booster vaccine two weeks prior to the event.

Below is the #CovidTheatre rituals required to attend the State of the Union No thank you, maybe next time pic.twitter.com/Fe0BSthVjk — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 18, 2022

!!! NEW SOTU guidance from SAA / Capitol physician: -All members invited, but no guests.

-Social distancing // KN95 masks will be required

-All attendees will need a PCR test "within one day" of event

– Vaccine booster "strongly" recommended. — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) February 17, 2022

A recent Reuters/Ipsos survey showed that a majority of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the coronavirus despite his promise to “shut down” the virus.

“Overall, 48 percent said they disapprove, compared to 47 percent who approve,” Breitbart News reported. “However, of those who approve, 17 percent do so ‘strongly,’ while 17 percent ‘somewhat approve,’ and 13 percent ‘lean’ towards approve.”

“Over a quarter of those who disapprove, 26 percent, do so ‘strongly,’ while 11 percent ‘somewhat’ disapprove, and 11 percent lean towards it. Five percent, overall, remain unsure,” the report added.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the president’s chief coronavirus advisers, said that he approves of keeping masks on children for the time being.

“It’s understandable why people want to take masks off the kids. But, right now, given the level of activity that we have, it is risky,” Fauci told CNN.

“Now we could get lucky, ’cause the trajectory right now is going way down,” Fauci added. “And it very well may be that if you take masks off of kids in the next week or so, it’s going to keep going down. But you have to be careful.”