Washington Post: Clarence Thomas Rulings Reflect 'Thinking of White Conservatives'

WASHINGTON - MARCH 13: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas testifies before the House Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill March 13, 2008 in Washington, DC. Thomas and Justice Anthony Kennedy spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Paul Bois

The far-left Washington Post has been charged with racism for alleging that Clarence Thomas, the second black justice to serve on the Supreme Court, issues rulings that reflect the “thinking of white conservatives.”

In an article about Rep. Jim Clyburn’s (D-SC) influence over President Joe Biden for his next Supreme Court pick, the Washington Post issued an overtly racist addendum to a quote from Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) about Clyburn’s bona fides.

“‘If you know that a person has been vetted by Jim Clyburn, you know that person won’t go to the court and end up being a Clarence Thomas,’ referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of white conservatives,'” wrote the “paper of record.”

The Washington Post later issued a correction after people on social media denounced the line as racist.

“A previous version of this story imprecisely referred to Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinions as often reflecting the thinking of White conservatives, rather than conservatives broadly. That reference has been removed,” it said.

Regardless of the change, the outlet’s treatment of Clarence Thomas was not lost on the broader public.

