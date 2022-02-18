The far-left Washington Post has been charged with racism for alleging that Clarence Thomas, the second black justice to serve on the Supreme Court, issues rulings that reflect the “thinking of white conservatives.”

In an article about Rep. Jim Clyburn’s (D-SC) influence over President Joe Biden for his next Supreme Court pick, the Washington Post issued an overtly racist addendum to a quote from Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) about Clyburn’s bona fides.

“‘If you know that a person has been vetted by Jim Clyburn, you know that person won’t go to the court and end up being a Clarence Thomas,’ referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of white conservatives,'” wrote the “paper of record.”

The Washington Post later issued a correction after people on social media denounced the line as racist.

“A previous version of this story imprecisely referred to Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinions as often reflecting the thinking of White conservatives, rather than conservatives broadly. That reference has been removed,” it said.

Regardless of the change, the outlet’s treatment of Clarence Thomas was not lost on the broader public.

How it started vs. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/ekqVsJkcz9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2022

So the Washington Post just casually refers to Clarence Thomas as an Uncle Tom and it's just something that the rest of the journalists just let happen without speaking out. It's just a thing that happens and they are fine with it. https://t.co/XDg9L8dWNo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2022

After an outcry, the Washington Post has removed a reference to Justice Clarence Thomas as "the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives." https://t.co/Pmrx2YA8Qo It was a disgraceful but revealing reference… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 17, 2022

This is journalism? Reporters @CleveWootson and @MariannaReports snidely identify Clarence Thomas — in a news story — as "the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives." Why don't they just call him an Uncle Tom?https://t.co/5yvzO6Fv3c pic.twitter.com/8psN128xJk — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) February 17, 2022

