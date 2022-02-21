Republican and Democrat Fundraising Prep for Tough Midterm Battles

Democrat and Republican organizations fight to outraise each other as the midterm elections break ground next Tuesday with the Texas primary.

The House Republican campaign committee, the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), looks to regain the House majority, and the House Democrat campaign committee, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), hopes to keep their slim House majority. The committees’ fundraising numbers were neck and neck last month.

In January, the NRCC raised $11.4 million and spent $7.7 million, and has nearly $82 million on hand, according to Punchbowl News. The almost $82 million is the most the committee has ever had in the bank.

The fundraising numbers seem to correlate with the NRCC’s efforts to take back the House, as a House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy-led joint fundraising committee, Take Back the House 2022, gave the NRCC $2.5 million, Punchbowl reported. The news site further noted that in 2010, the last time the Republicans took back the House from the Democrats, the NRCC only raised $4.5 million in January.

In comparison, the DCCC barely edged out its counterpart last month, raising $11.7 million in January, leaving the committee with $87 million in the bank.

However, in January, the Republican National Committee (RNC) demolished the fundraising numbers from the Democrat National Committee (DNC). The RNC raised $13 million in January and left themselves with $51 million cash on hand. In comparison, the DNC raised $9.8 million last month, which leaves the committee with $63 million cash on hand.

Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle wrote on February 15 — two weeks before the primary election season kicks off in the Lone Star state on March 1 — of the importance of what the nation’s first primaries will show to the American people and suggested a possible imminent red wave with the Republicans poised to win back the House:

The March 1 primary in Texas has lots of things to excite conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump, and may offer some key insights on things to look for heading into later primaries coming up in the spring and summer, as well as the general election in November. March 1 is also the day that Biden will give his first State of the Union address to Congress. Given the bad news to come for Democrats as the country’s political attention span shifts to the midterms, where they are expected to face a national drubbing from voters, it is no surprise that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden settled on the day of the Texas primary for the president to give this important speech. … There could also be some lessons learned for Republicans when it comes to shifts among key electoral demographics, like the Hispanic vote in the Rio Grande Valley, and this election is the first test of an interesting new strategy from the GOP to build long-term community centers in urban areas throughout Texas to engage with these types of voters. Democrats have expressed concern about some of these community centers, too, and a lack of engagement with these communities—meaning in 2022 Republicans might make even more inroads with minority voters—especially Hispanics—than in recent years.

It is also noteworthy that Texas has a large number of Hispanic voters, and President Joe Biden’s net approval dropped 41 points among Hispanic respondents from the day he was inaugurated last year to February 15.

