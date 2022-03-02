Longtime Iowa Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley has a commanding lead over former Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer in a hypothetical matchup for the Hawkeye State’s U.S. Senate seat.

The Cygnal poll found that 53.4 percent of the likely general election voters in Iowa would vote for Grassley over the 38.5 percent who said they would vote for Finkenauer in a hypothetical general election matchup between the two when asked who they would rather vote for if the election were held “today.” Eight percent said they were undecided.

When asked how respondents felt about Grassley, 47.4 percent said they felt favorable towards him, while only 45 percent felt unfavorable towards him, giving him a net favorability of 2.5 percent. There was also 5.7 percent who had no opinion.

The Cygnal poll was conducted from February 20 to 22, asking 610 likely general election voters in Iowa. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.92 percent.

The 88-year-old senator announced his intentions to run for another six-year term last year. Grassley, who’s been an avid runner for years, chose the pre-dawn hours to announce he was running for what would be an eighth term in the upper chamber if he’s successful in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.

Finkenauer, the one-term former Representative from Iowa, announced her bid last year as well, hoping to make it through the primary elections and run against Grassley, who has had deep roots in Iowa for years.

The Democrats are going to put everything behind whoever the Democrat nominee is. This year’s midterm election will have a significant impact on the nation and the president’s legislative agenda, as they fight for the House and Senate are in full display, the Democrats have a slim majority in both chambers. The Democrat and Republican primaries will take place in Iowa on June 7, and the general election is set for November 8, with the rest of the country.

