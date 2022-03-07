Mo Brooks Leads Effort to End Mask Mandate on U.S. Commercial Flights

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), running for Senate in Alabama, is leading a House Republican effort to end the federal mask mandate on public transportation including United States domestic commercial flights.

“The American people are sick and tired of being dictated to by unelected Washington bureaucrats,” Brooks said in a statement.

Brooks has introduced the “Freedom to Fly Maskless Act” with co-sponsors like Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Scott Perry (R-PA), and Tom Tiffany (R-WI), to prohibit the federal government from mandating masks, negative Chinese coronavirus tests, and vaccinations on all public transportation.

“Unelected bureaucrats have falsely claimed the power to foist unnecessary and anti-science mandates on the American people,” Brooks said. “These mandates have resulted in good Americans being fired from their jobs, being jabbed with needles against their will, and even losing their businesses in some cases.”

“It is time to throw off the heavy boot of tyranny that’s crushing the American spirit,” he continued. “Washington bureaucrats need reminding that America was founded on freedom and liberty.”

The federal mask mandate for Americans flying on commercial flights has remained in effect for nearly two years, even as airline executives have admitted that planes are some of the safest environments because of their highly filtrated air condition systems.

“Continued mandates are not justified, and it’s long past time Americans return to our pre-pandemic lives,” Brooks said.

In the Alabama Senate GOP primary race, set for May 24, Brooks has been endorsed by former President Trump and is backed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and the National Association for Gun Rights, among others.

