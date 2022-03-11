Ron DeSantis Doubles Down: ‘We Are Not Going to Allow Them to Inject Transgenderism into Kindergarten’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week doubled down after critics lost their collective minds over the passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill, vowing to stop the far-left from injecting transgenderism into kindergarten classrooms.

The bill, which critics have manipulatively and falsely labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, simply prohibits classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation for children in kindergarten through third grade. Yet, Democrats and members of the establishment media have launched fake news narrative blitz, asserting that it is both “homophobic” and “reprehensible” for officials to stop woke teachers from injecting gender ideology in kindergarten classrooms.

DeSantis, however, made it clear on Thursday that he is not backing down.

“Here’s what I can tell you. In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow them to inject transgenderism into kindergarten,” he said during a stop in Boca Raton on Thursday, garnering applause.

“First graders shouldn’t have woke gender ideology imposed in their curriculums, and that is what we’re standing for. We’re standing for the kids and we’re standing for the parents,” DeSantis continued.

“And I can tell you this: The chance that I am going to back down from my commitment to students and back down from my commitment to parent rights simply because of fraudulent media narratives or pressure from woke corporations — the chances of that are zero,” he said, triggering another round of applause.

Critics melted down this week after the state Senate’s passage of the bill, baselessly deeming it both “reprehensible” and “homophobic.”

As Breitbart News detailed:

In actuality, the bill simply prohibits classroom discussions on any sexual orientation or identity for children in kindergarten through third grade. It does not single out any specific word, including the word "gay," despite the left's false framing. "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," the bill's text reads in part:

As a result of the rampant misinformation, DeSantis’s team launched a simple resource, justreadthebill.com, providing the actual bill as well as facts, setting the record straight.