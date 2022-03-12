Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America Rally’ in Florence, South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America Rally” in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday, March 12.

In a statement released on Friday, Trump announced the rally would be in support of Republican House candidates Katie Arrington and Russell Fry, who are running against incumbent GOP Representatives Nancy Mace and Tom Rice, respectively.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Big rally in South Carolina this weekend. Will be honoring Katie Arrington, who is running against the absolutely horrendous Nancy Mace, and Russell Fry, who is likewise running against “doesn’t have a clue” Tom Rice… pic.twitter.com/DbmXVMD4UG — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 11, 2022

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 PM EST.