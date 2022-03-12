Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America Rally’ in Florence, South Carolina

Breitbart News

Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America Rally” in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday, March 12.

In a statement released on Friday, Trump announced the rally would be in support of Republican House candidates Katie Arrington and Russell Fry, who are running against incumbent GOP Representatives Nancy Mace and Tom Rice, respectively.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 PM EST.

