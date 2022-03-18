Spring Break! Joe Biden Bails for the Beach Before Trip to Europe

President Joe Biden left Washington, DC, Friday evening for a trip to the beach, ahead of his trip to Europe next week.

The president left the White House to spend the weekend at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. This is the president’s first trip to the beach in 2022 after spending the last weekend in December there with his wife Jill Biden and his new dog “Commander.”

Biden spent the week condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” and a “thug” and vowed to stand with Ukraine as they fought for their freedom.

“We are reminded by the appalling events in Ukraine that freedom and democracy can never be taken for granted,” Biden said during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House on Thursday. “Each generation must be ready to stand up and defend them.”

The president failed Friday to recruit Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to join his effort to pressure Russia economically until they abandoned their offensive in Ukraine.

Biden’s Spring break weekend to the beach precludes a trip to Europe next week to meet with the leaders of key countries that make up the NATO Alliance.

The Bidens purchased their beach home for $2.74 million in 2017 and recently made plans for a $455,000 government-funded fence to be installed on the property for security reasons.