Democrat Midterm Chief Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) released an internal poll of him leading Republican challenger New York state Rep. Colin Schmitt in a hypothetical matchup but only receiving under 50 percent of support.

Maloney showed a 12 point lead against the Republican challenger, with less than half of the vote, 49 percent. Thirty-seven percent said they would back Schmitt. However, with Maloney getting less than half the vote, 14 percent still said they are undecided on the Democrat’s internal poll.

After the poll’s conductors gave the respondents “balanced messaging” about the candidates, Maloney was still only able to gain one percent, 50 percent total, compared to Schmitt’s percentage gain to 40 percent. There was still ten percent who said they were undecided.

When the respondents were asked how they felt about Maloney, less than half (48 percent) gave him a favorable rating for his job in Congress. In comparison, 31 percent gave him a negative rating in the Empire State’s newly redistricted Eighteenth Congressional District.

The Maloney intern poll found that only 28 percent knew who Schmitt was and gave him a favorability of 15 percent, while only 13 percent gave him an unfavorable opinion. Roughly three-quarters of the respondents said they could not rate him because they did not know enough about him.

The poll conducted by Global Strategy Group asked 500 likely 2022 General Election voters in Empire State’s newly redistricted Eighteenth Congressional District between March 10 and 13. There was a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.