Only 47 percent of voters believe President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson should be confirmed, a Tuesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

While 19 percent oppose her confirmation, many independents are wary of Jackson. Only 39 percent of independent voters say she should be confirmed to the Court, an unusually low number. Forty-three percent have no opinion.

According to Gallup polling, Jackson’s approval rating is less than Barack Obama’s radical nominee Sonia Sotomayor, who had 54-28 approval to disapproval, far greater approval than Jackson’s marks.

Jackson’s polling is also much worse than Justice Samuel Alito’s (50-25 percent), Justice John Roberts’s (59-22), Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s (53-14), and Justice Clarence Thomas’s (52-17).

As the @JudiciaryDems begin their confirmation hearings for #KetanjiBrownJackson, I want to remind the media, Democrats, and the American people of the disgusting "high-tech lynching" Clarence Thomas endured by @JoeBiden and Democrats during his confirmation hearing in 1991. pic.twitter.com/6WdRJlPiFJ — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 21, 2022

Jackson’s approval number is about the same as the much-maligned Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s popularity before his confirmation hearings started in 2018. Forty-five percent approved of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and 46 percent opposed, a Fox News poll found.

Jackson’s poor approval rating may be because voters are distracted by Biden’s chaotic presidency. Americans in the last year have struggled with record-high gas prices, forty-year-high inflation, a record number of fentanyl deaths, a southern border invasion, supply chain woes, and coronavirus mandates.

The Politico poll sampled 2005 voters from March 18-21 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

