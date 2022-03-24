NYC Mayor Eric Adams Mocked After Dropping Vax Mandate for Performers and Athletes but Not Private Workers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is exempting performers and athletes from the city’s private sector vaccine mandate, claiming that they are simply “leveling the playing field for New Yorkers and supporting local businesses and performance venues across the city,” despite keeping the mandate in place for other private workers.

Adams made the announcement on Thursday, exempting performers and athletes from the city’s intrusive vaccine mandate on private workers.

“Today we take another step in our city’s economic recovery — leveling the playing field for New Yorkers and supporting local businesses and performance venues across the city,” he claimed. It remains unclear how this move supports local businesses from a freedom standpoint, at least, as other private workers were not granted the same exemption.

“By expanding an existing exemption, we are simply making sure the rules apply equally to everyone who is a performer, regardless of where they are from. The old exemption put our sports teams at a self-imposed competitive disadvantage and was unfair to New York performers,” he claimed, failing to fully address how critics would perceive this to be unfair to other workers in the private sector.

“Now, with the city in a low-risk environment, we can keep protecting each other, as we continue to move in the right direction and deliver an equitable and inclusive economic recovery,” Adams added:

Mayor Eric Adams has officially announced the exemption for professional athletes. This allows Kyrie Irving to play at home games at Barclays Center, and play at Madison Square Garden. It will also allow unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players to play at home. pic.twitter.com/WJPPuS5v2W — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 24, 2022

Prior to Adams’ announcement, the vaccine rules “generally allowed performers who live outside New York City and athletes who play for visiting teams to perform or play in New York City, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.”

His office deemed this a “double standard” that “hurt the city’s economy and put New York sports teams at a self-imposed competitive disadvantage.”

Social media users were quick to mock the Democrats for the hypocrisy of this decision.

“The gist of the Eric Adams vaccine mandate press conference right now is that he’s siding with millionaires money over everyday NYers,” one user said as another lamented that Adams “really let wealthy athletes + celebs strong arm him into vaccine exemptions.”

“Mayor Eric Adams: Man of the p̵e̵o̵p̵l̵e̵ elite,” another added as others chimed in, noting the absurdity:

Statement from the PBA on Mayor Eric Adams’s plan to offer a vaccine mandate exemption to athletes: why not police officers too? pic.twitter.com/x4uwtjzLtz — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) March 24, 2022

If Eric Adams wanted to have Judge and Kyrie and the various unvaccinated Mets play, he really should've lifted the private sector mandate for all. No other city has it and NYC's adult population is almost 90% fully vaccinated. The city weathered omicron well. — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) March 24, 2022

The idea that @NYCMayor's new carve-out from the city's vaccine mandate for athletes, just ahead of for the NBA playoffs and the start of the baseball season, is a way to "support small businesses" and "level the playing field" is through-the-looking-glass thinking. pic.twitter.com/6KB8zZNdVV — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) March 24, 2022

.@NYCMayor at Citi Field: “I want to be clear, expanding this exemption, which only applies to a small number of people, is crucial.” He’s carving out NYC athletes and performers from the private biz vaccine mandate, eliminating for them— but keeping it for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/2HR0rsUp6h — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) March 24, 2022

Politically, what a very weird policy for @NYCMayor to blow so much capital on. Almost all pain, no real gain. Disastrous for vaccine uptake. Unions fuming. Complete abandonment of his whole working class persona. To help a handful of clueless rich jocks? Pure bizarro world. https://t.co/rqY0Ot7nqO — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) March 24, 2022